Nebraska surgery center to expand facility

The Heartland Surgery Center in Kearney, Neb., is expanding its facility to allow for more services and resources, the Kearney Hub reported Oct. 28.

The surgery center's administration said the expansion will also allow the center to care for more patients and provide greater accessibility.



The ASC's current facility includes waiting space, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, a preoperative care area, recovery rooms and two procedure rooms. The 8,800-square-foot addition will include four 23-hour stay rooms, two operating rooms, three recovery rooms, a larger sterile processing area and more waiting room space.



The surgery center will break ground on the project Nov. 4 and is expecting to complete it in 12 months.