Nebraska ASCs consolidating to one location

Two surgery centers under the same ownership in Lincoln, Neb., are consolidating to one site on the Lincoln Surgical Hospital campus, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

Nebraska Surgery Center, on CHI Health St. Elizabeth's campus, will relocate to a building adjacent to Lincoln Surgical Hospital that previously housed medical offices and has been renovated to accommodate new operating rooms.

Licensing and occupancy approvals are pending, but Lincoln Surgical Hospital CEO Robb Linafelter told the publication he expects the first surgeries to be performed at the ASC in early November.

Key reasons for the consolidation were the need to upgrade the Nebraska Surgery Center facility, as well as the efficiencies that combining operations in one facility would create, such as the ability to share staff, which decreases costs.

It made more sense for Lincoln Surgical Hospital to invest in its campus, which will become the largest surgical site in the state, with 17 operating rooms equipped to perform 20,000 surgeries a year, according to Mr. Linafelter.

The new facility has seven operating rooms, compared to four operating rooms and one procedure room at the current center.

Lincoln Surgical Hospital has not decided what it will do with the current Nebraska Surgery Center building, which it owns, according to the report.