Nearly 25% of jobs could be disrupted in next 5 years: How AI factors in

About 23 percent of jobs are set to be disrupted in the next five years, according to a May 2 report from CNBC based on new data from the World Economic Forum.

The WEF report is based on data from 803 companies that employ 11.3 million workers across 45 countries.

The WEF estimates there will be 14 million fewer jobs available in the coming years, as 83 million roles will be eliminated and only 69 million new roles will emerge.

Artificial intelligence, including emerging tools like ChatGPT, will likely play a large role in the employment disruption, according to the report.

Technology is driving job loss in sectors including administration, traditional security, factory and commerce. Technology could potentially boost job creation in sectors including health, according to the report.

About 75 percent of surveyed companies plan to adopt new artificial-intelligence-powered technology, like ChatGPT, while 25 percent expect new technology to cause job declines. However, 50 percent believe that new technologies will lead to job creation.