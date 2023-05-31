National ASC association taps 2 new members for board of directors

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, an organization that advocates for and serves ASCs nationwide, has added two new members to its board of directors: Rena Courtay, BSN, RN, and Todd Currier.

Ms. Courtay is assistant vice president of preoperative ambulatory surgery at Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center-Arringdon in Morrisville, N.C., and Mr. Currier is an administrator at Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center.

The two will join the ASCA's 16-person board. ASCA members also voted to reelect Gary Richberg, DNP, RN, administrator at Marion Surgery Center in Ocala, Fla., and David Shapiro, MD, consultant and risk manager at Red Hills Surgical Center in Tallahassee, Fla., according to a May 25 release.

The new ASCA board took office on May 20. Members serve three-year terms, with one-third of the board required to be physicians.