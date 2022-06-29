Multispecialty ASCs comprise 66.2% of surgery center market share: 5 notes

By 2031, the global ASC market is projected to hit $130.6 billion, up from $85.4 billion in 2020, and increasing at a 3.9 percent compound annual growth rate over the next nine years, according to a report from Future Market Insights.

Five notes:

1. Multispecialty ASCs comprised 66.2 percent of the total surgery center market share in 2021, according to the report, and is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3 percent through 2031.

2. Based on modality, the hospital-based segment was projected to hold 60.2 percent of ASC market share in 2021.

3. Demand in the gastroenterology sector is projected to command 30 percent of the total market share through the forecast period.

4. The U.S. is set to account for 88.3 percent of the North America ASC market through the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to continue its upward trend, with German sales expected to reach 31.6 percent of total market share by 2031, according to the report.

5. Authors of the report expect China to emerge as a lucrative market, holding 45 percent of the East Asian market over the forecast period.

For more information on this report, click here.