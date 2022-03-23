Multispecialty ASCs by the numbers

The number of multispecialty ASCs jumped 3 percent from 2015 to 2020, according to the most recent Medicare Payment Advisory Commission report.

Here's four stats on multispecialty ASCs billing Medicare:

2020:

Number of multispecialty ASCs: 1,854 (36 percent of all ASCs)

ASCs with more than two specialties: 1,421 (27 percent of all ASCs)

Pain management and orthopedic ASCs: 238 (4 percent of all ASCs)

Gastroenterology and ophthalmology ASCs: 195 (4 percent of all ASCs)

2015:

Number of multispecialty ASCs: 1,802 (39 percent of all ASCs)

ASCs with more than two specialties: 1,421 (30 percent of all ASCs)

Pain management and orthopedic ASCs: 146 (3 percent of all ASCs)

Gastroenterology and ophthalmology ASCs: 160 (3 percent of all ASCs)





