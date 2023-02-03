Mount Sinai partners with 1st ASC in rural Uganda

New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital has partnered with Kyabirwa Surgical Center, the first ASC in rural Uganda, according to a Feb. 2 report from news station WPIX.

The partnership is part of Mount Sinai's diversity innovation hub, a program launched in 2019 to help provide adequate healthcare to underserved populations.

The Kyabirwa ASC hopes to provide safe and affordable care for patients in the region, the report said. Currently, Uganda has one physician per every 1,000 residents, according to the World Health Organization.

Physicians at the Uganda ASC will be equipped with HoloLens technology, a wearable camera that allows Mount Sinai's New York surgeons to watch procedures and provide feedback in real time.

The program will also allow New York-based Icahn School of Medicine students to complete global fellowships and residencies in Uganda, the report said.