Most physicians say private payers influence treatment

Thirty-seven percent of physicians say private payers had "quite a bit" or "a great deal" of influence over treatment decisions, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician-Private Payer Relationship Report Report."

According to the survey, another 37% said private payers had "some" influence, while 16% of physicians said private payers had "very little" influence and 10% said they had none.

David Brueggeman, director of commercial health at Guidehouse, told Medscape private payers' reimbursement policies will logically impact physicians' thoughts on a patients' treatment, but clinical effectiveness and the design of an individual's insurance plan are also taken into account.

Mr. Brueggeman also noted that physicians sometimes must choose between treatment plans that are highly effective with significant administrative cost and burden, and less effective treatment that will be easier to negotiate with payers.