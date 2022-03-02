Mortality rates for procedures at hospital-owned ASCs

While generally safe, a recent study found colorectal resection has the highest death rate for any hospital-owned ASC procedure, according to a March 2 report in General Surgery News.

The study, which was presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists annual meeting, found all procedures evaluated were safe, but death rates varied between them, the report said. It compiled a weighted 15.7 million outpatient surgeries using a database maintained by the federal Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project.

The study did not include any freestanding ASCs, the report said.

Below are the procedures included in the study, with those having lower death rates listed first: 

 

No. of Procedures

Deaths

Unadjusted Rate Per 100,000

Adjusted Rate Per 100,000

Lens and cataract procedures

3,318,561

10

0.3

0.01

Hysterectomy

903,565

15

1.7

1.5 

Hernia repair

1,110,062

21

1.9

1.7 

Laminectomy, excision of intervertebral disk

628,806

23

3.4

2.9 

Treatment of fracture or dislocation of lower extremity below knee

373,012

15

3.4

3.2 

Cholecystectomy and common duct exploration

1,556,457

66

3.6

3.6 

Transurethral resection of prostate

226,249

23

9.9

7.4 

Conversion of cardiac rhythm

350,596

38

10.4

7.7 

Laparoscopy

150,104

15

10.3

8.3 

Amputation of lower extremity

104,208

19

18.2

11.2

Creation, revision and removal of arteriovenous fistula or vessel-to-vessel cannula for dialysis

436,507

84

18.6

11.3

Insertion, revision, replacement or removal of cardiac pacemaker, cardioverter or defibrillator

743,634

436

58

22.9

Colorectal resection

336,982

35

95.1

71.3

