Mortality rates for procedures at hospital-owned ASCs

While generally safe, a recent study found colorectal resection has the highest death rate for any hospital-owned ASC procedure, according to a March 2 report in General Surgery News.

The study, which was presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists annual meeting, found all procedures evaluated were safe, but death rates varied between them, the report said. It compiled a weighted 15.7 million outpatient surgeries using a database maintained by the federal Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project.

The study did not include any freestanding ASCs, the report said.

Below are the procedures included in the study, with those having lower death rates listed first: