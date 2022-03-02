Mortality rates for procedures at hospital-owned ASCs

- Small
While generally safe, a recent study found colorectal resection has the highest death rate for any hospital-owned ASC procedure, according to a March 2 report in General Surgery News.
The study, which was presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists annual meeting, found all procedures evaluated were safe, but death rates varied between them, the report said. It compiled a weighted 15.7 million outpatient surgeries using a database maintained by the federal Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project.
The study did not include any freestanding ASCs, the report said.
Below are the procedures included in the study, with those having lower death rates listed first:
|
No. of Procedures
|
Deaths
|
Unadjusted Rate Per 100,000
|
Adjusted Rate Per 100,000
|
Lens and cataract procedures
|
3,318,561
|
10
|
0.3
|
0.01
|
Hysterectomy
|
903,565
|
15
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
Hernia repair
|
1,110,062
|
21
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
Laminectomy, excision of intervertebral disk
|
628,806
|
23
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
Treatment of fracture or dislocation of lower extremity below knee
|
373,012
|
15
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
Cholecystectomy and common duct exploration
|
1,556,457
|
66
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
Transurethral resection of prostate
|
226,249
|
23
|
9.9
|
7.4
|
Conversion of cardiac rhythm
|
350,596
|
38
|
10.4
|
7.7
|
Laparoscopy
|
150,104
|
15
|
10.3
|
8.3
|
Amputation of lower extremity
|
104,208
|
19
|
18.2
|
11.2
|
Creation, revision and removal of arteriovenous fistula or vessel-to-vessel cannula for dialysis
|
436,507
|
84
|
18.6
|
11.3
|
Insertion, revision, replacement or removal of cardiac pacemaker, cardioverter or defibrillator
|
743,634
|
436
|
58
|
22.9
|
Colorectal resection
|
336,982
|
35
|
95.1
|
71.3