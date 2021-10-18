Missouri hospital searching for funds to complete surgery center

Listen
Texas County Memorial Hospital is looking to finish a partially completed surgery center in Houston, Mo., but it first needs to secure funding, Houston Herald reported Oct. 15.
The hospital is looking at grants, such as the USDA Rural Development grant, to allow the completion of the facility, which aims to improve surgery offerings at the county-owned hospital.
The hospital said the funding could also serve as a recruitment tool to attract new medical school graduates.