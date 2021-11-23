Minnesota ASC restricts visitors over rising COVID-19 rates

St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minn., updated its ASC visitor policy to include new restrictions due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates and case numbers, the hospital said Nov. 20.

ASC patients are restricted to one adult visitor per day, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Once an ASC visitor leaves, they cannot return that day.

Visitors to any of St. Luke's medical facilities must not be awaiting a COVID-19 test result or have tested positive in the past 14 days. Unless vaccinated, visitors also must not have had close contact with someone who tested positive in the past 14 days or been asked to quarantine because of potential exposure.

All visitors must not have any COVID-19 symptoms and must agree to properly wear a St. Luke's-provided mask during their entire visit, stay with the patient during their entire visit, and leave immediately if they fail to comply with these rules.