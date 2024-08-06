Michigan physician to pay $130K for not answering lawsuit 

A dermatopathologist in Saginaw, Mich., has been ordered to pay $131,626 for ignoring a lawsuit for failing to pay his debts, MLive reported Aug. 5.

David Stockman, MD, has failed to respond to the lawsuit that was filed against him in April 2024, according to the report.

The suit claimed Dr. Stockman owns BPE Group, which owns half of Great Lakes Bay Staffing. In June 2023, Dr. Stockman opened a draft account with Wildfire Credit Union, according to the report, and began depositing checks into the account in August 2023. The checks were drawn from an account owned by Michigan Health Clinic, a corporation Stockman also owns.

On Aug. 31, Dr. Stockman and his business partner deposited two checks from Michigan Health Clinic in the draft account, then transferred the same amount to a payroll account. Both of those checks were returned to the credit union on Sept. 6 for insufficient funds, leaving the draft account with a negative balance.

To cover this negative balance, according to the report, Dr. Stockman redeposited the two rejected checks. The redeposited checks were credited to the draft account.

The same thing happened a few days later, according to report, after a deposited check was returned to Wildfire for insufficient funds, leaving the account with an overdrawn balance of $131,250.

There are at least six other lawsuits pending against Dr. Stockman and his entities.