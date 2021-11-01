Michigan hospital renames surgery center after $3M donation

McLaren Macomb renamed a surgery center on its main campus in Mount Clemens, Mich., to the Joseph P. Aesy Surgery Center after a $3 million donation from a local business leader, the hospital said Oct. 27.

The donor, Jim George, gifted the $3 million in remembrance of his late father-in-law. Mr. George has been associated with the hospital for more than 20 years and was named chair of the hospital's board of directors in 2015, according to a news release.

The two-story surgery center at McLaren Macomb opened in 2005 as a 151,000-square-foot expansion of the hospital.



