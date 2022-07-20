Michigan endocrinologist pleads guilty to tax evasion

Michigan endocrinologist Bashar Kiami, MD, has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, the Justice Department said July 19.

Dr. Kiami, 53, owned and ran Northern Michigan Endocrine in Grayling, Mich.

Between 2014 and 2017, Dr. Kiami allegedly underreported his practice's income, underpaying four years of taxes totaling $250,000.

According to court documents, Dr. Kiami both underreported his income and overstated his expenses.

His sentencing is scheduled for a later date, but he faces a penalty of up to five years in prison on a tax evasion charge, as well as monetary penalties.