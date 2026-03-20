Michigan bills target outpatient fees, CON requirements

Michigan lawmakers are weighing legislation that would eliminate hospital outpatient facility fees and loosen certificate-of-need requirements for imaging services.

House Bill 5770, introduced March 19, would prohibit hospital outpatient departments from collecting facility fees. The Michigan Health & Hospital Association opposes the bill, arguing such fees offset the cost of 24/7 services, higher-acuity care and support for underserved populations. The MHA warned that site-neutral payment policies could jeopardize patient access to hospital-based outpatient care, according to a March 20 news release.

Separately, House Bill 5709 would eliminate CON requirements for certain imaging services at outpatient centers. The MHA said the change could drive up costs and reduce access in rural and underserved areas by fragmenting service delivery.

Separately, the MHA also reported bills restricting mandatory nurse overtime advanced in the Senate, and legislation to expand assisted outpatient treatment passed the House.

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