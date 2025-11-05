Miami physician sentenced to 15 years for role in painkiller scheme 

Miami physician Daniel Alberto Carpman, MD, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegally prescribing over two million Oxycodone pills, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 3.
What happened?
- In April 2024, a jury convicted Dr. Carpman of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and four related counts of illegal distribution. The case centered on a scheme from 2018 to 2023 to supply pills to drug dealers and “patients” who resold them.
- He issued roughly 19,000 prescriptions for 120 Oxycodone tablets each month, often without medical justification.
- Prosecutors said Dr. Carpman made $5 million in consulting and clinic fees by collaborating with drug dealers who recruited fake patients to obtain pills.
- Dr. Carpman was connected to a 10-person drug distribution ring led by Jorge Diaz Gutierrez in Hialeah, Fla. The network included multiple physicians, clinic owners and a corrupt federal agent who tipped off dealers about investigations.