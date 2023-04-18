Meharry Medical College agrees to pay $100K to settle false claim act allegations

Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., has reached an agreement to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act.

The United States alleged that Meharry submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare for physician services in the internal medicine, OB-GYN and psychiatric outpatient clinics, in addition to psychiatric consultations at Nashville General Hospital, from 2016 until March 2020.

However, these services were allegedly provided by unsupervised residents, according to an April 17 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Meharry agreed to pay $100,749 to resolve the allegations, in addition to implementing a Medicare billing policy that would provide training to faculty and first-year residents and ensure compliance with Medicare billing requirements.

The claims in the settlement were allegations only and there was no determination of liability, the release said.