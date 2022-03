Just 7 percent of ASCs have more than six operating rooms, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

The report, released March 8, uses data based on information available as of January. It is a compilation of recently published ASC benchmarks and industry figures.

ASC facility size breakdown:

Small (1-2 ORs) — 54 percent

Medium (3-4 ORs) — 30 percent

Large (5-6 ORs) — 10 percent

Mega (7+ ORs) — 6 percent