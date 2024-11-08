Meet the 4 physicians heading to the Senate in 2025

There are currently four incumbent physicians in the U.S. Senate, with one earning reelection again in the 2024 election.

John Barrasso, MD, a Republican senator from Wyoming, won his third term on Nov. 5. He is an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker, who was appointed to the Senate in 2007. He beat Scott Morrow to secure the third full term. He is chair of the Senate Republican Conference, the third-ranking GOP position in the chamber and is a ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Rand Paul, MD, a Republican senator from Kentucky, was first elected to the Senate in 2010, reelected in 2016, and again in 2022. His term will end in January 2029. He is an ophthalmologist. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

Bill Cassidy, MD, a Republican senator fromLouisiana, was elected to the Senate in 2014 for the term ending Jan. 3, 2021, and reelected in 2020 for the term ending Jan. 3, 2027. He is a physician and was a member of the Louisiana state senate from 2006 to 2008. He served in the House of Representatives from 2009 to 2015.

Roger Marshall, MD, is a Republican senator from Kansas. He served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2021 and was elected to the Senate in 2020 for a term ending in January 2027.