Medix launches physician, APP recruiting services for outpatient sites

Medix, a healthcare and life sciences staffing firm, has launched physician and advanced practice provider staffing solutions for outpatient, ambulatory and virtual care settings.

The services aim to help healthcare organizations staff physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to address provider shortages and expand care access. The model supports APP-led care and clinical research roles while offering provider-specific onboarding and compliance support, according to a Jan. 28 news release.

The recruiting team is focused on placing providers in high-demand, nonhospital environments.