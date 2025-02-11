Medical societies in every state push for reversal of physician pay cuts

Eighty healthcare organizations and 50 state medical societies wrote a letter to federal lawmakers urging them to reverse the latest round of cuts to Medicare payments.

The Feb. 10 letter also highlights a recent bipartisan bill in the House that would retroactively nullify the 2.83% cut in Medicare payments to physician practices while adding a 2% payment update.

“America’s physicians are united in urging Congress to use the forthcoming March appropriations bill as an opportunity to provide physicians with desperately needed fiscal relief that is imperative to ensuring that seniors retain access to health care services under Medicare,” the letter said.

All 50 state medical associations signed the letter alongside more than 80 health organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.