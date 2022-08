Houston medical office construction has hit a 10-year high, ConnectCRE reported Aug. 12.

Houston currently has 18 medical offices under construction, totaling 1.6 million square feet of off- and on-campus facilities.

By the end of the year, the new properties will have delivered more than 400,000 square feet with a little over 40 percent pre-leased — the most activity in 10 years, according to a Transwestern survey cited by the report.