Massachusetts physician pays $100K to settle improper prescribing allegations 

A Newton, Mass.-based physician agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that he improperly prescribed schedule II, IV and V controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said June 1.

Hooshang Poor, MD, a geriatric medicine physician, admitted that he issued 51 prescriptions for schedule II, IV or V substances without reviewing patients' prescription histories.

Under Massachusetts law, controlled substance prescribers are required to review a patient's prescription history before issuing a prescription for schedule II, III, IV or V drugs to assess whether the patient is at high risk for an overdose.

This isn't Dr. Poor's first offense, according to the Justice Department. In February 2019, he resolved allegations that he inflated claims to Medicare and the Massachusetts Medicaid program.