Massachusetts medical office building deemed 'unsafe;' appointments postponed

A medical office building in Hanover, Mass., has been forced to evacuate, and all in-person appointments have been postponed after the building was deemed unsafe, according to a July 31 report from Boston 25 News.

Construction crews working on a new pool in the basement of the Hanover Wellness Center found corrosion on multiple steel columns, causing the building's occupancy permit to be revoked.

As many as 400 people come and go in the medical office building every day, according to the report. The repairs could take days to weeks, depending on availability.