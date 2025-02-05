Massachusetts man pleads guilty to impersonating physicians to secure prescriptions

A man from Stoughton, Mass., has pleaded guilty to impersonating physicians to illegally obtain and sell prescription drugs, according to a Feb. 4 news release from the Justice Department.

Pascal Girault Jr., 22, pled guilty to multiple charges, including Medicaid fraud and uttering false prescriptions, after a joint investigation by state and local authorities.

Prosecutors found that between 2021 and 2022, he used stolen physician identifications to call pharmacies and acquire promethazine and promethazine with codeine, selling them for profit.