Mass General Brigham to layoff hundreds

Boston-based Mass General Brigham plans to layoff hundreds of employees in March, according to a Feb. 10 report from ABC affiliate WCVB.

The health system, which is the largest private employer in the state, has decided to conduct layoffs after facing a budget deficit of $250 million.

Terminated employees will receive severance packages and benefits, according to the report.

While impacted roles will include clinical, academic and administrative leaders from across the system, it is unclear whether ambulatory facilities will be impacted.