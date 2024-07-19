Mass General Brigham cancels elective surgeries over global internet outage

Elective procedures at Boston-based Mass General Brigham were canceled July 17 due to a massive software outage that's affected other sectors globally, the hospital said.

Scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures and medical visits were paused, according to a statement on Mass General Brigham's Facebook page. A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham didn't immediately respond to questions about the number of cases paused or if outpatient procedures were affected.

The outage affected Microsoft Windows programs using cybersecurity from CrowdStrike, The Washington Post reported July 19. CrowdStrike's CEO said the incident wasn't a cyberattack and that the issue was "identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."



Other hospitals including New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and Memorial Sloan Kettering made adjustments to their services as a result of the outage.