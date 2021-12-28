Maryland health system restricts visitors at its ASC amid COVID-19 spikes 

Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth is restricting visitors at its facilities amid COVID-19 spikes, including at its ASC, beginning Dec. 28.

At the health system's surgery center, only one visitor is allowed for registration and preoperative process, the health system said in a news release. Once the patient is taken back for surgery, the visitor must exit the facility until the procedure is complete.

No visitors are permitted at the hospital's main campus except for pediatric patients and patients meeting ADA requirements.