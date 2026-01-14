Maryland ASC becomes first-in-region to add robotic gynecologic surgery

Innovations Surgery Center in Rockville, Md., has begun offering robotic-assisted gynecologic surgery, becoming the first ambulatory surgery center in the Mid-Atlantic region to do so.

According to a Jan. 14 news release, the center now performs advanced minimally invasive gynecologic procedures using the da Vinci Xi platform, enabling complex, multi-quadrant surgeries in an outpatient setting.

Natalya Danilyants, MD, surgeon and medical director at Innovations Surgery Center, said the goal of introducing robotic technology is to improve surgical outcomes while reducing unnecessary costs. The ASC operates within the Visionary ASC platform, which focuses on value-based care delivery and expanded surgeon access to technology.