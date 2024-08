More than half of physicians have felt pressure from an employer to upcode a service in order to drive up RVUs, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physicians and RVUs Report," published Aug. 16.

The report, which surveyed 1,005 physicians between March 1 and May 26, found that over a fourth (26%) of physicians feel frequent pressures to upcode. An additional 27% feel pressures occasionally.

Almost half (48%) of physicians rarely (19%) or never (29%) feel pressure by their employer to upcode.