Maine hospital plans COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children at ASC

Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine, will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 at its surgery center, local station WMTV reported Nov. 8. 

The clinic will be held at Northern Light Mercy Hospital's Outpatient Specialty & Surgery Center at the Fore River Campus on Nov. 13. 

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the agency advisory panel's recommendation that children ages 5-11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer's vaccine on Nov. 2.

 

