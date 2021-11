Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine, is holding a children's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its new ASC on Nov. 13, according to a Nov. 5 report by ABC affiliate WMTW-8.

Children aged 5-11 years old will be able to receive the vaccine at Northern Light Mercy's Outpatient Specialty and Surgery Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration will open Nov. 8, according to the report.

Second doses will be offered on Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.