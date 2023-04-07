Low, average and high income for the top 20 most recruited specialties

According to the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" provided by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins, non-invasive cardiology is the highest paying top recruited physician specialty.
The review was created using a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's staffing companies from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Low, average and high income for the top 20 most recruited physician and advanced practice specialties:
Nurse practitioner
Low: $68,000
Average: $138,000
High: $266,000
Family medicine
Low: $185,000
Average: $251,000
High: $322,000
Radiology
Low: $200,000
Average: $455,000
High: $650,000
Psychiatry:
Low: $145,000
Average: $299,000
High: $450,000
OB-GYN:
Low: $138,000
Average: $321,000
High: $520,000
Internal medicine:
Low: $180,000
Average: $255,000
High: $375,000
Anesthesiology:
Low: $260,000
Average: $400,000
High: $500,000
Cardiology (non-invasive)
Low: $300,000
Average: $484,000
High: $1,000,000
Cardiology (interventional)
Low: $425,000
Average: $527,000
High: $668,000
Gastroenterology
Low: $216,000
Average: $474,000
High: $600,000
Hematology/oncology
Low: $215,000
Average: $404,000
High: $590,000
Certified registered nurse anesthesiologists
Low: $163,000
Average: $211,000
High: $270,000
Hospitalist
Low: $203,000
Average: $284,000
High: $376,000
Pulmonology/critical care
Low: $212,000
Average: $412,000
High: $650,000
Pediatrics
Low: $200,000
Average: $232,000
High: $412,000
Orthopedic surgery
Low: $400,000
Average: $565,000
High: $790,000
Urology
Low: $400,000
Average: $510,000
High: $600,000
Neurology
Low: $275,000
Average: $356,000
High: $525,000
Dermatology
Low: $250,000
Average: $351,000
High: $450,000
Rheumatology
Low: $200,000
Average: $258,000
High: $325,000
Oral maxillofacial surgery
Low: $300,000
Average: $368,000
High: $450,000