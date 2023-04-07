Low, average and high income for the top 20 most recruited specialties

According to the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" provided by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins, non-invasive cardiology is the highest paying top recruited physician specialty.

The review was created using a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's staffing companies from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Low, average and high income for the top 20 most recruited physician and advanced practice specialties:

Nurse practitioner

Low: $68,000

Average: $138,000

High: $266,000

Family medicine

Low: $185,000

Average: $251,000

High: $322,000

Radiology

Low: $200,000

Average: $455,000

High: $650,000

Psychiatry:

Low: $145,000

Average: $299,000

High: $450,000

OB-GYN:

Low: $138,000

Average: $321,000

High: $520,000

Internal medicine:

Low: $180,000

Average: $255,000

High: $375,000

Anesthesiology:

Low: $260,000

Average: $400,000

High: $500,000

Cardiology (non-invasive)

Low: $300,000

Average: $484,000

High: $1,000,000

Cardiology (interventional)

Low: $425,000

Average: $527,000

High: $668,000

Gastroenterology

Low: $216,000

Average: $474,000

High: $600,000

Hematology/oncology

Low: $215,000

Average: $404,000

High: $590,000

Certified registered nurse anesthesiologists

Low: $163,000

Average: $211,000

High: $270,000

Hospitalist

Low: $203,000

Average: $284,000

High: $376,000

Pulmonology/critical care

Low: $212,000

Average: $412,000

High: $650,000

Pediatrics

Low: $200,000

Average: $232,000

High: $412,000

Orthopedic surgery

Low: $400,000

Average: $565,000

High: $790,000

Urology

Low: $400,000

Average: $510,000

High: $600,000

Neurology

Low: $275,000

Average: $356,000

High: $525,000

Dermatology

Low: $250,000

Average: $351,000

High: $450,000

Rheumatology

Low: $200,000

Average: $258,000

High: $325,000

Oral maxillofacial surgery

Low: $300,000

Average: $368,000

High: $450,000











