Louisiana chiropractor convicted for $3.2M healthcare fraud scheme

Slidell, La.-based chiropractor Dennis Peyroux pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, admitting to a $3.2 million scheme that billed Medicare for over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits that were not requested.

Beginning November 2022, Mr. Peyroux collaborated with co-conspirators to purchase Medicare beneficiary information and fabricate recordings of individuals posing as beneficiaries requesting COVID-19 kits, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the Justice Department. He then used this falsified information to submit fraudulent Medicare claims through his chiropractic clinic.

Mr. Peyroux also misused the credentials of a former nurse practitioner employed at his clinic, listing them as the referring provider on thousands of fraudulent claims.

The six-month scheme led to over $3.2 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements. As part of his plea agreement, Mr. Peyroux agreed to pay more than $3.2 million in restitution. The government also seized over $1 million from his bank account.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 23.