ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Key drivers of 'cleanliness perception' in ASCs

Claire Wallace -  

The perception of cleanliness in ASCs is paramount for patients, according to a survey of millions of patients in the U.S. conducted by Compass One Healthcare and healthcare performance improvement company Press Ganey and released in a Feb. 16 report.

Factors including staff courtesy and overall efficiency contribute to an ASC patient's perception of how clean the facility is. 

Five key drivers of cleanliness perception in ambulatory spaces: 

1. A courteous and respectful clinical staff. 

2. Courteous clerks and receptionists. 

3. Helpful clerks and receptionists. 

4. A staff that ensures patient comfort. 

5. The facility's overall rating. 

