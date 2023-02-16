Key drivers of 'cleanliness perception' in ASCs

The perception of cleanliness in ASCs is paramount for patients, according to a survey of millions of patients in the U.S. conducted by Compass One Healthcare and healthcare performance improvement company Press Ganey and released in a Feb. 16 report.

Factors including staff courtesy and overall efficiency contribute to an ASC patient's perception of how clean the facility is.

Five key drivers of cleanliness perception in ambulatory spaces:

1. A courteous and respectful clinical staff.

2. Courteous clerks and receptionists.

3. Helpful clerks and receptionists.

4. A staff that ensures patient comfort.

5. The facility's overall rating.