Key drivers of 'cleanliness perception' in ASCs

The perception of cleanliness in ASCs is paramount for patients, according to a survey of millions of patients in the U.S. conducted by Compass One Healthcare and healthcare performance improvement company Press Ganey and released in a Feb. 16 report.
Factors including staff courtesy and overall efficiency contribute to an ASC patient's perception of how clean the facility is.
Five key drivers of cleanliness perception in ambulatory spaces:
1. A courteous and respectful clinical staff.
2. Courteous clerks and receptionists.
3. Helpful clerks and receptionists.
4. A staff that ensures patient comfort.
5. The facility's overall rating.