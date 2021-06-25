Kentucky surgeons leave hospital employment to open private practice, ASC

Two orthopedic surgeons left their hospital employment to establish the Louisville (Ken.) Hip & Knee Institute and build an ASC, according to an article written by the practice published June June 24 in Louisville Business First.

Joseph Greene, MD, and Jonathan Yerasimides, MD, founded the institute in January. Their multimillion dollar ASC, the Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Landmark Surgical Suites, also recently opened.

"I wanted to build something that improved and personalized the patient experience outside of the big system setting," Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene specializes in partial and total knee replacement, anterior hip replacement and revision joint replacement. Dr. Yerasimides specializes in primary and revision hip replacement.