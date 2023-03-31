Kelsey-Seybold Texas ASC named one of the largest medical centers opening in 2023

Two Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic medical office facilities set to open in 2023 — including its new Webster, Texas-based ASC — have been named among the largest medical centers of the year, according to a March 29 report from 42floors.com.

The Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Ambulatory Surgery Center is set to be the 19th-largest medical building opening this year, totaling 116,000 square feet.

It is beat in size by Kelsey-Seybold's North Grand Parkway medical office building in Katy, Texas, which will be the ninth-largest building opened this year at 157,837 square feet.