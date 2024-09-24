Jury finds BCBS Louisiana shortchanged surgical center by $400M

A jury has determined that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana shortchanged a New Orleans-based surgical center by more than $400 million, according to a Sept. 24 report from NOLA.com.

The jury determined the payout following a seven-year legal fight between the insurer and St. Charles Surgical Hospital and Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, a privately owned surgical center.

BCBS Louisiana is accused of shortchanging the center on thousands of breast reconstruction surgeries. The jury determined that Blue Cross committed fraud when it authorized some 7,800 surgeries from 2015 to 2023 and then paid only about 9% of the bills.

The state civil court verdict was the surgery center's third attempt to seek payment, after two previous cases were dismissed in federal court.

According to court documents, Blue Cross denied that it acted fraudulently, arguing that because the hospital is not a member of its provider network, it had no contractual obligation to pay anything.

“We strongly disagree with the jury’s verdict,” BCBS told Nola.com. “We will quickly appeal and expect to be successful.”

In Louisiana, about 93% of all doctors and hospitals belong to a Blue Cross network, according to the report.

St. Charles Surgical Hospital, founded in 2003 by Frank Dellacroce, MD, and Scott Sullivan, MD, is not part of the Blue Cross network after they had opted out over a decade ago. The surgery center treats about 1,000 cancer patients a year.

Drs. Dellacroce and Sullivan separated from BCBS in 2007, alleging that reimbursement rates were too low. In the following years, the hospital continued to treat Blue Cross patients because the surgeries were authorized by the insurers, but the surgeons only received a fraction of the charges they billed, Dr. Williams told the jury.

Blue Cross argued that authorizing a treatment does not guarantee payment. The $421 million award is one of the largest ever in a state that is known for large jury awards, according to the report.



"While we appreciate and value the legal process, we strongly disagree with the jury’s verdict. We will quickly appeal and expect to be successful. Our mission is to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. Part of that mission is to work with network providers to offer high-quality care at fair reimbursements, ensuring our members access to affordable, quality care. Unfortunately, verdicts like this contribute to increasing healthcare costs for Louisianians who depend on us every day," a BCBS spokesperson told Becker's in a statement.