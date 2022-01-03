Joint-venture medical office, campus to fill gap left by hospital closure

Beaumont-based Christus Southeast Texas Health System plans to build a "mini-medical campus" to provide healthcare services to residents in Orange, Texas, following the closure of a local hospital, Fox affiliate KFDM reported Dec. 31.

Baptist Orange Hospital ended inpatient services in 2015 and closed its emergency room in 2017, leaving a significant healthcare hole in the community, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Denver-based NexCore Group, a healthcare real estate developer, is working with Christus to restore access to care in the community by building the Gisela Houseman Medical Campus.

Phase one of the project will be a two-story, 55,000-square-foot medical office building expected to break ground in January. Christus will lease most of the first floor, which will feature a 24/7 emergency hospital as well as outpatient and diagnostic services.

Independent physicians will lease the remaining space, according to the report.

A grand opening is set for spring 2023.