Job openings at the top 10 ASCs

There are 52 open jobs at Newsweek's top 10 ASCs.

Three of the top 10 ASCs are in California, three are in Florida and one each are in Minnesota, New York and Texas.

1. UCLA Health — Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)

Newsweek score: 96 percent

10 job openings

2. Cedars Sinai — 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)

Newsweek score: 92.3 percent

Three job openings

3. The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa, Fla.)

Newsweek score: 92.2 percent

13 job openings

4. Florida Medical Clinic — North Tampa (Fla.)

Newsweek score: 91.1 percent

Four job openings

5. Surgical Care Affiliates — Surgical Center of San Diego

Newsweek score: 90.8 percent

Seven job openings

6. Surgical Care Affiliates — Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

Newsweek score: 90.8 percent

Five job openings

7. Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

Newsweek score: 90.5 percent

Four job openings

8. Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center — White Marsh (Nottingham, Md.)

Newsweek score: 90.4 percent

One job opening

9. Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)

Newsweek score: 90.2 percent

One job opening

10. Surgical Care Affiliates — WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth, Minn.)

Newsweek score: 89.9 percent

Five job openings