Job openings at the top 10 ASCs

There are 52 open jobs at Newsweek's top 10 ASCs.
Three of the top 10 ASCs are in California, three are in Florida and one each are in Minnesota, New York and Texas.
1. UCLA Health — Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)
Newsweek score: 96 percent
10 job openings
2. Cedars Sinai — 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
Newsweek score: 92.3 percent
Three job openings
3. The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa, Fla.)
Newsweek score: 92.2 percent
13 job openings
4. Florida Medical Clinic — North Tampa (Fla.)
Newsweek score: 91.1 percent
Four job openings
5. Surgical Care Affiliates — Surgical Center of San Diego
Newsweek score: 90.8 percent
Seven job openings
6. Surgical Care Affiliates — Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
Newsweek score: 90.8 percent
Five job openings
7. Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)
Newsweek score: 90.5 percent
Four job openings
8. Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center — White Marsh (Nottingham, Md.)
Newsweek score: 90.4 percent
One job opening
9. Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)
Newsweek score: 90.2 percent
One job opening
10. Surgical Care Affiliates — WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth, Minn.)
Newsweek score: 89.9 percent
Five job openings