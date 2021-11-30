IU Health sues orthopedic group over branding and planning a competing ASC

Indianapolis-based IU Health Methodist Hospital and Methodist Health Group are suing an orthopedic practice for trademark infringement and unfair competition after the group relocated to a competing hospital campus.

IU Health and Methodist Health Group filed a lawsuit against Thomas A. Brady Sports Medicine Center, formerly a close partner located on the Methodist Hospital's campus, on Nov. 1. The orthopedic and sports medicine practice began branding itself as Methodist Sports Medicine with permission from the health system in 1990, and the two organizations developed and operated ASCs for nearly 30 years before Methodist Sports Medicine opted to relocate in 2019.



The physician owners of Methodist Sports Medicine took their main practice to Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health's hospital campus, which was constructing a new orthopedic hospital. The physicians also withdrew from their joint venture surgery center with IU Health to open a competing ASC with Franciscan Health, according to the lawsuit.



IU Health sent a letter to Methodist Sports Medicine in August asking whether the group would rebrand. The health system terminated its branding agreement with Methodist Sports Medicine in October and asked the group to stop using its current name.



The practice continues to brand itself as Methodist Sports Medicine, however. IU Health said in the lawsuit the health system has suffered monetary damages and "irreparable injury to their business, reputation and goodwill" because the practice has not rebranded.