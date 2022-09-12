'It is a conveyor belt': 5 thoughts on the downside to physician employment

In its 2022 "Employed Physicians Report," Medscape surveyed more than 1,350 physicians employed by healthcare organizations, hospitals, large group practices, clinics or other medical groups about their jobs.

Here are five quotes from anonymous employed physicians about the downsides of their jobs:

"Poor management makes dumb rules."

"That we basically pay the salaries for some of the administrators who look over my shoulder is embarrassing, honestly."

"I make less than private oncology attendings do. There's the risk of lower pay for not hitting [relative value unit] targets, and I get no compensation for doing other duties related to being an employed physician."

"I feel like I only have control over what I do and end up doing extra work that ancillary staff doesn't do or doesn't do correctly."

"It is a conveyor belt, not real medicine that is patient care-focused."