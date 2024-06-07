Is new physician pay growing?

New physicians are making more post-residency than they were in 2019, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Provider Compensation and Productivity Data Report."

The report, released May 28, included 2023 data from more than 211,000 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Here's how median compensation for newly hired post-residency physician has changed:

Primary care physicians:

2022-23: 1.96% increase

2019-23: 12.59% increase

Surgical specialists:

2022-23: 13.24% increase

2019-23: 16.92% increase

Nonsurgical specialists:

2022-23: 3.64% decrease

2019-23: 6% increase