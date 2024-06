Physician pay is trending up in eight common ASC specialties this year, while it is trending down in three others, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report."

Here is how physician pay is trending in 11 common ASC specialties from 2023 to 2024:

Dermatology: +8%

Ophthalmology: +6%

Anesthesiology: +5%

OB-GYN: +4%

Cardiology: +3%

General surgery: +3%

Gastroenterology: +2%

Urology: +2%

Orthopedics: -3%

Otolaryngology: -5%

Plastic surgery: -13%