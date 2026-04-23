IR Centers, New Jersey Urology to open multiple outpatient centers

Tysons Corner, Va.-based IR Centers and Cherry Hill-based New Jersey Urology have entered into a strategic partnership to open advanced outpatient interventional radiology centers.

The new centers, which will be located in New Jersey, will provide advanced embolization therapies and image-guided procedures for conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, chronic pelvic pain, hemorrhoidal disease and musculoskeletal conditions, according to an April 21 news release from IR Centers.

The two organizations will focus on physician training, staff education and patient engagement to ensure successful implementation and long-term scalability.

New Jersey Urology has a network of more than 20 locations throughout the state, the release said.

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