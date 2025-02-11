Iowa nurse to pay $150K but keep license following fraud allegations

A nurse in Des Moines, Iowa, will face no restrictions on her license but must pay $150,000 after being accused of engaging in a fraud scheme, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Feb. 10.

In 2022, the Iowa Board of Nursing launched an investigation into Cori Lempiainen, MSN. The board alleges Ms. Lempiainen provided healthcare services through an unspecified online company from September 2021 to December 2022 without establishing a patient-provider relationship.

Instead of meeting or speaking with patients, she reportedly reviewed audio recordings and online data. To resolve the issue, she agreed to complete a two-day ethics course, the report said.

Separately, she settled a civil case over allegations of Medicare fraud. Prosecutors said she submitted 677 false claims and signed 2,736 unnecessary medical equipment orders based on recorded cold calls to beneficiaries. She agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve the case.