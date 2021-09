Intermountain Healthcare launched an outpatient imaging company that will offer flat-rate prices and open three outpatient imaging centers.

The imaging subsidiary, Tellica Imaging, will operate the three standalone centers, slated to open in late 2021, and up to five more are planned for 2022.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain will offer flat-rate MRI and CT scans at prices below the costs of hospital-based imaging at the centers.