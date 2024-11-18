Inova agrees to pay $2.4 million for self-disclosed false claims

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System agreed to pay $2.37 million to settle allegations it submitted improperly modified claims to Medicaid.

Inova voluntarily submitted disclosures that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31 2020, it submitted claims for sterilization and hysterectomy procedures with documentation that had been improperly modified by, or at the request of, one or more employees, according to a Nov. 15 Justice Department news release.

"Inova received full credit under the Justice Department’s guidelines for taking disclosure, cooperation and remediation into account in False Claims cases," the news release said.

When it discovered the improper modification, Inova conducted an internal investigation and agreed that it received $1.6 million in improper claims.

"Inova identified an error in how certain Medicaid claims were submitted for reimbursement and we promptly self-reported and took corrective action to resolve the matter," an Inova spokesperson told Becker's in a statement.