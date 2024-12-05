Indiana U forms physician training partnership

Indiana (Pa.) University of Pennsylvania has partnered with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pa., to form a college of osteopathic medicine at the university.

According to a Dec. 4 news release, students at IUP's prospective program will train at CMMS, including in the emergency department. IUP's Council of Trustees first endorsed the idea of forming the program in December 2022.

IUP has already taken steps toward receiving accreditation of the college from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College and has hired the prospective college's founding dean, Miko Rose, DO, in November 2023.