Illinois multispecialty group inks $18.6M deal with imaging vendor

Francesca Mathewes -  

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, one of the largest multispecialty groups in the Midwest, has finalized an $18.6 million deal with Visage Imaging, a radiology vendor. 

According to a statement from Pro Medicus, the Australian parent company of Visage, the deal will span seven years. Duly Health will implement Visage's cloud-based Visage 7 imaging platform as a part of the partnership. 

Duly Health care employs more than 1,000 physicians and 40 radiologists across 150 outpatient clinics

