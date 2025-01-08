Illinois multispecialty group inks $18.6M deal with imaging vendor

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, one of the largest multispecialty groups in the Midwest, has finalized an $18.6 million deal with Visage Imaging, a radiology vendor.

According to a statement from Pro Medicus, the Australian parent company of Visage, the deal will span seven years. Duly Health will implement Visage's cloud-based Visage 7 imaging platform as a part of the partnership.

Duly Health care employs more than 1,000 physicians and 40 radiologists across 150 outpatient clinics